Freddie Gibbs Teases New Song With Big Sean & Hit-Boy

Freddie Gibbs is one of the game’s most talented MC’s. The Bandana rapper recently linked up with Big Sean and Hit-Boy in the studio, and he’s teased the results of the collaboration.

Hit-Boy has been in his bag lately, executive-producing Nas’ recent King’s Disease project and he also has an album in works with Griselda wunderkind Benny The Butcher. For the latter, Freddie Gibbs contributed, and it clearly wasn’t a one-time deal.

Gangsta Gibbs, who recently inked a deal with Warner Bros., took to Instagram to share footage of him and Sean Don in the studio going in over some Hit-Boy production—who also contributed to the Detroit rapper’s latest album.

The two MC’s go back and forth spitting witty bars over a laid back but bouncy groove. “Million Dollars Million Followers bitch that’s not the same,” is how Gibbs captioned the clip, referencing one of Sean’s lines.

So…when does this album drop?