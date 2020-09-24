Kodak Black Ask Donald Trump To Commute His Sentence

Prison life has led many men to do things on the inside that they wouldn’t have otherwise thought of doing while living life on the outside, so given the mental and physical abuse that Kodak Black’s been subjected to in his Kentucky institution you’d understand why the Floridian has been relegated to begging Donald Trump for help to spring him out the bing.
Yes, Donald “Racist-In-Chief” Trump.
TMZ is reporting that “ZEZE” rapper’s attorneys Bradford Cohen and Jonathan Schwartz, sent a petition to Donald Trump asking him to commute the sentence stating that while the average sentence for Kodak’s gun case is 18 months, Black got hit with a 46 month bid.
That being said, while Donald Trump is infamously known for his lack of empathy for human life, he is a political monster who doesn’t mind doing the most just for political gain. He did at one point hop on the #FreeRocky train last year just to make it seem like he cared about Black people. Now that we’re in an election year and Florida has become a battleground state thanks to Joe Biden’s rising popularity and Trump’s racism on full display, Donnie Douche may free Kodak Black on the condition that he fill the void left behind by Diamond & Silk and campaign for his re-election campaign or something.
While it seems like a long shot there’s also this one last interesting bit to take into account.
We wonder which songs Kodak’s going to be performing at Trump’s 2021 inauguration after he steals this November’s Presidential election.