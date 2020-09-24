Kodak Black Ask Donald Trump To Commute His Sentence

Prison life has led many men to do things on the inside that they wouldn’t have otherwise thought of doing while living life on the outside, so given the mental and physical abuse that Kodak Black’s been subjected to in his Kentucky institution you’d understand why the Floridian has been relegated to begging Donald Trump for help to spring him out the bing.

Yes, Donald “Racist-In-Chief” Trump.

TMZ is reporting that “ZEZE” rapper’s attorneys Bradford Cohen and Jonathan Schwartz, sent a petition to Donald Trump asking him to commute the sentence stating that while the average sentence for Kodak’s gun case is 18 months, Black got hit with a 46 month bid.

As you know, Kodak’s locked up in a maximum-security federal prison in Kentucky, but Cohen says it’s not warranted … he claims the Bureau of Prisons “erroneously” viewed Kodak as level 4 criminal history, paving the way for Kodak to be housed in a maximum-security facility. Cohen claims the judge only put Kodak at a level 2, which means he could be housed at a lower security prison.

Kodak’s attorney’s also argue he’s being unfairly punished for assaulting a prison guard in Miami … repeating their earlier claim that Kodak was set up and possibly drugged.