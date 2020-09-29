HHW Gaming: Designer John Geiger Links Up With ‘Madden NFL 21’ For The Yard Fashion Collab

You can embarrass your opponents in Madden NFL 21’s The Yard game mode in style with this latest drip.

EA Sports and famed designer John Geiger have teamed up to bring a premium collection of lifestyle products to Madden NFL 21’s The Yard as part of the SZN1 of live service.

Players can look forward to exclusive player outfits that bring a combination of high-fashion and performance football. Each unique out features a palette of bright pinks and electric greens that are “inspired by the hype and energy around NFL Kickoff.

Also featured will be a cleat version of Geiger’s infamous 002 Footwear Model that is a favorite among NFL stars like Von Miller, Patrick Mahomes, and AJ Green. The cleat will be available in multiple colorways and, like in real life, are head-turning footwear.

This latest update is one of many EA is promising for The Yard throughout the year. In order to get your hands on the collection, you will have to complete challenges in the Miami Port Field, which are available right now. The John Geiger collection follows the SZN1: HI-DEF content update that brought The Yard players exclusive capsule collections from Nike consisting or rare cleats and uniforms.

We can’t see what the folks at EA have coming out in the future because right now, they are 2 for 2.

Photo: EA Sports / Madden NFL 21