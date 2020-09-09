HHW Gaming: “Madden NFL 21” Free-To Play This Weekend, Introduces SZN1: HI-DEF Content Update

The NFL is back, no seriously, the National Football League is back, and Madden NFL 21 is celebrating all week long the return of professional football.

We’re not gonna lie; we didn’t think during the COVID-19 pandemic we would see a single down of football played in the NFL this year, but we are happy to be wrong here. In celebration of the NFL kicking off its 2020-21 season, EA Sports announced that Madden NFL 21 will be free-to-play this weekend. This will give fans who have been on the fence about the game a chance to experience it for themselves.

That’s not all either; EA Sports also revealed that Madden fans will be getting fresh new drip and a field to play on in The Yard mode thanks to the Madden NFL 21 | SZN1: HI-DEF content update. Players can look forward to new swag in the form of cleats and jerseys from Nike as well as the 99 Club member’s golden cleats that were announced earlier on Wednesday (Sept.9).

Nike x 99 Club (In-Game 9/10): Featuring two gear capsules that are stitched for the best of the best. With shatter prints and metallic gold flakes, Nike has designed items that drip with prestige and are all you need to look legendary.

Nike x The Brotherhood (In-Game 9/11): Celebrate camaraderie and the power of sport with Nike's The Brotherhood Collection, coming to The Yard this September.

That’s not all either. Madden players will also be able to take a page out of Drake’s book from his “Laugh Now Cry Later” video and play some backyard football on the new The Yard location Bo Field at Nike HQ.

The football field is a dedication to Bo Jackson, who is considered to be one of the greatest two-sport athletes ever and is one of Nike’s signature athletes.

But wait… there’s more. EA also announced ahead of Thursday’s Kansas City Chief and Houston Texans’ season opener, there will be a virtual Madden NFL 21 Tailgate event that will be streamed on the NFL’s YouTube channel. Beginning at 5:30 pm ET, fans can watch Hip-Hop Madden head, Snoop Dogg take on popular streamer Dr. Disrespect.

Other celebrities and NFL stars showing up to the Shiggy hosted event will be Hannibal Burress, Mike Vick, Marshawn Lynch, Nigel Sylvester, and more. They will be sharing their favorite NFL stories and will be picking up the sticks to play some Madden NFL 21.

Despite some rather underwhelming reviews making it one of the lowest-rated Madden game in the franchise’s history, it still had strong early numbers with sell-through up nearly 20 percent year-over-year in its first week. Plus, to address several complaints from players, Madden NFL 21 developers announced a bevy of updates is on the way to correct those issues.

Plus, with the recent addition of Colin Kaepernick to the free agent roster, that should definitely please and lure some gamers back to the Madden video game franchise.

Photo: Nike / Madden NFL 21