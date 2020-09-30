DJ Drama & Lil Wayne Set To Relaunch ‘Dedication’ Mixtape Series With ‘D7’

It seems one of the most impactful street release series is making a comeback. DJ Drama confirmed he is linking back up with Lil Wayne.

As spotted on Hype Beast the New Orleans critically acclaimed Dedication mixtape series will see another installment. On Monday, September 28 DJ Drama made a very noteworthy post to his Instagram account. The visual is a throwback photo of him and Weezy and the caption made it clear the two will be working once again. “Happy Birthday @liltunechi 🐐 ‼️ D7… 2021″ he wrote.

While the message was intended to salute the “How To Love” rapper on his birthday the latter part of the note was a nod to their very popular mixtape series. Originally release in April 2005 The Dedication would help him shed the Bling Bling era and position him as a fierce lyricist that should be taken serious. Almost 15 years later this selection is heralded by many of his fans as some of his best work.

2021 is looking like a big year for TuneChi as he is also rumored to be working on a part 2 to Like Father Like Son with Birdman, the long delayed joint effort with Juelz Santana I Can’t Feel My Face, a joint album with Nicki Minaj and a follow up to College Grove with 2Chainz. In recent Lil Wayne related news Tha Carter V was just rereleased as a deluxe version with 10 new tracks.

