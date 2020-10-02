CLOSE
HomeNews

Plies Has A Message For Super Spreader Donald Trump: “Ain’t No Corona Bih!!!!!”

Looks like Cheeto has to stay inside.

Plies

Source: @plies / Twitter

Plies, the social media savvy rapper from Fort Myers, FL, has a strong message for Donald Trump after the President’s COVID-19 diagnosis. “Ain’t No Corona bih!”

The “Shawty” rapper took to social media to mock Cheeto for coming down with the Rona after spending months downplaying the severity of the virus and even disparaging people who dared to wear masks.

“This message is for the President,” says Plies. “You fittin’ to quarantine? Quarantine!”

Plies goes on to remind Trump (who last we heard has been experiencing mild COVID symptoms) that he doesn’t listen to CDC guidelines and thus needs to get back out there and hold a rally and knock of the MAGA disrespect. In case you’re slow, Plies is being sarcastic. Plies is heard saying things like “Get out the bunker and get back out here in these streets!” or “These people want a rally tonight man!” or “And I bet not see no mask on you!”

We’re here for it, watch below.

The caption says it all, “Message 4 The President!!! “He Finna Quarantine”….. Quarantineee Don’t Listen 2 The CDC Now Remember CDC Don’t Know What They Talking About! Get Bike Out Here In These Streetz Sir U Have An Election 2 Try An Steal!!! These People Want A Rally!!!!! Ain’t No Corona Bih!!!!!,” and the video is great.

Also, Plies is a national treasure.

Donald Trump , plies

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Paul Wall x Red Bull Sessions
Paul Wall Gets The Spotlight In Latest ‘Red Bull Studio Sessions’ & Drops New LP ‘SUBCULTURE’
10.02.20
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Close