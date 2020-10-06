HHW Gaming: ‘NBA 2K21’s Next-Gen Gameplay Trailer Has Arrived & It’s A Whole New Ball Game

As we get closer to the launch of Sony and Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, we are finally getting an idea of what to expect from the games. We got a small taste of the next generation of NBA 2K21 back in June, and now we finally get to see some gameplay action.

It’s a whole new ball game…literally. NBA 2K21’s next-gen reveal trailer shows off a game that Visual Concepts built from the ground up. The trailer, which features gameplay footage captured entirely on PlayStation 5, shows how the studio used the consoles incredible power, speed, and technology to deliver to the 2K community a brand new NBA 2K experience.

The trailer features “raw” next-gen gameplay footage of an exhibition match between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors. Players are taken to the hardwood’s action right from the player’s tunnel as we follow Mavericks phenom, Luka Dončić, as he hits the court in what we hope is something that will actually make it in the final version of the game. From there, we get to the NBA 2K21’s next-gen in action, and it looks L I T.

Per Visual Concepts, here is what we should expect when we take the euro-step to the next-gen of NBA 2K21:

An eye-popping leap in graphical advancements: next-gen lighting, textures, physics, animations, and more that push NBA 2K21’s visual presentation to the bleeding edge.

Rebuilt player movement and player impact, driven by new on-court animation and collision engines that make for a smoother, tougher game.

The entire arena comes to life, with more than 150 unique AI-driven characters interacting seamlessly to create a groundbreaking Lower Bowl experience.

An expanded soundtrack with 202 songs at launch and more to come.

Greg Thomas, president of Visual Concepts, spoke on NBA 2K21 next-gen, stating:

“Never before have we been able to deliver this level of visual fidelity and realism in a video game NBA 2K21 is the standout title that best delivers the promise of next-gen: truly revolutionary graphics, lightning-fast load times, and incredible new features and gameplay only possible on next-generation hardware.”

The 2K Community has been screaming for some big improvements to their beloved NBA 2K franchise, it looks like they will be getting that more when NBA 2K21 next-gen arrives November 10 for PS5 and Xbox Series X. 2K promises it will share more information on the game in three upcoming Courtside Reports that will touch on “core gameplay, new movements, and the “Impact Engine,” as well as next-gen AI and major changes to the MyPLAYER Builder.”

We will bring you all that news when it drops, for now, peep the trailer for NBA 2K21 next-gen below and prepare to be amazed.

Photo: Visual Concepts / NBA 2K21 Next-Gen