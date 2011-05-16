Rihanna And Chris Brown Follow Each Other Again

Rihanna Follows Chris Brown on Twitter, Fans Furious
It’s funny how one click of a button can stir up so much emotion. Rihanna choosing to follow ex-beau Chris Brown on Twitter has caused her fans to react in rage and concern.
Chris is also following her tweets and some are worried that the couple may be setting aside their differences since their tumultuous 2009 split that turned violent.
One fan tweeted, “I never thought you would go back to him! You better not, it’s your life but you do have ppl that look up to you. e.g young girls.”
“Its f–kin twitter, not the alter! Calm down,” Rihanna tweeted back.
What do you think this means for the R&B duo?
MORE HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO
Find Out Why The Clipse’s Malice And Bun B Respect Christian Hip-Hop Artist Lecrae So Much [Video Interview]
Dr. Steve Perry Gives Advice To Obama, Talks Bill Cosby & Russell Simmons Beef And New Book
Ty Nitty Takes Offense To Prodigy’s Dry Snitching In His Book “My Infamous Life” [Video]
Willow Smith Readys New Single; Releases Preview [Video]
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE