Rihanna And Chris Brown Follow Each Other Again

Rihanna Follows Chris Brown on Twitter, Fans Furious

It’s funny how one click of a button can stir up so much emotion. Rihanna choosing to follow ex-beau Chris Brown on Twitter has caused her fans to react in rage and concern.

Chris is also following her tweets and some are worried that the couple may be setting aside their differences since their tumultuous 2009 split that turned violent.

One fan tweeted, “I never thought you would go back to him! You better not, it’s your life but you do have ppl that look up to you. e.g young girls.”

“Its f–kin twitter, not the alter! Calm down,” Rihanna tweeted back.

What do you think this means for the R&B duo?



