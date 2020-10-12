LeBron James Wants His “Damn Respect” After Leading Lakers To 17th NBA Championship

Job finished. The Los Angeles Lakers won their record-tieing 17th NBA championship. After completing the task, LeBron James had something to say.

Love him or hate him, LeBron James is the world’s greatest basketball player right now in his 17th season, which is a testament to his greatness. The man has lived in the playoffs and NBA Finals consistently, yet we still take what he does yearly for granted. The fact that people consistently hate on him (looking at you, Skip Bayless) doesn’t elude him at all due to him rarely addressing his naysayers. He usually just waits for the perfect moment to give them the attention they beg for.

Following securing his fourth NBA championship and NBA Finals MVP, Bron didn’t hold no punches during his speech and demand respect for his team, everyone involved in the organization, but most importantly himself.

“I told Jeanie [Buss] when I came here that I was gonna put this franchise back in the position where it belongs. Her late, great father did it for so many years, and she just took it on after that. For me to be a part of such a historical franchise, it’s an unbelievable feeling not only for myself but for my teammates, for the organization, for the coaches, for the trainers, for everybody that’s here. We just want our respect. Rob [Pelinka] wants his respect. Coach [Frank] Vogel wants his respect. Our organization wants their respect. Laker Nation wants their respect. And I want my damn respect, too.”

No lies detected, if we are keeping it a buck, he should have been the league MVP as well, no disrespect to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but we’re just saying.

Following his speech, Los Angeles Lakers hit the streets (masked-up, of course), headed to the Staple’s Center to celebrate the Lake Show’s finals victory. There was even one person inside a bubble… literally.

There won’t be no parade this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a stark reminder of the crazy times we are currently trapped in. TMZ Sports is reporting that Los Angeles County officials did want to hold a COVID-19-safe celebration floating ideas like an “in-car” celebration” but ultimately decided to postpone the idea of a parade until they can hold a grand one like the good ole days.

But that doesn’t take away how sweet this victory was for LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Rajon Rondo, the Los Angeles Lakers, and their fans.

Congrats to LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers.

