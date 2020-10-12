Jay-Z Covers Legal Fees For Wisconsin Protesters In Response To Alvin Cole Police Shooting

Jay-Z’s commitment to social justice is unwavering. He has stepped up once again for the people who are fighting on the front lines.
As spotted on News One the former Marcy projects hallway loiterer is putting his money where is his mouth and heart are. According to the report he will be funding the legal fees for several protestors who took to the streets demanding justice for Alvin Cole. On Thursday, October locals were incensed when it was revealed that the police officer who shot the 17-year-old will not face any charges. Naturally this caused for some very tense interactions between the police force and protestors. Several people were arrested but it was the fact his family members were put in handcuffs sent shockwaves to people of color and allies throughout the country.
Not only were his mother Tracy and his sisters Tahudah, Taleavia, and Tristiana were taken in but also claim that the badges onsite used excessive force when arresting Tracy. Upon hearing about the situation Jay-Z and his team stepped in to offer support. “Our hearts break for the family of Alvin Cole and the Wauwatosa community,” said Dania Diaz, Executive Director of Team Roc; Roc Nation’s social justice branch. “Not only did the District Attorney’s Office fail to hold Officer Joseph Mensah accountable for killing Alvin, but the local police also arrested and injured Alvin’s mother Tracy and his sisters as they peacefully protested alongside Jacob Blake’s father.”
TMZ – Jay-Z & his social justice team are going all out to get a Wisconsin cop fired & charged in the killings of 3 men of color — they've posted a full-page ad demanding it. Jay's Team ROC took out the ad Thursday in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, calling for the immediate prosecution & termination of police officer Joseph Mensah … who has recently come to light for reportedly shooting & killing 3 men of color during police stops in Wauwatosa, WI within a 5-year span. The ad — an open letter to Milwaukee Country DA John Chisholm — starts with a simple question … "how many more people must die at the hands of Officer Joseph Mensah?" The letter goes on to name the men of color reportedly killed by Mensah — Alvin Cole, Antonio Gonzales & Jay Anderson — while describing his actions as "utter disregard" for their lives. According to reports … Mensah fired 8 times to kill Gonzales in 2015, unloaded 6 shots to kill Anderson in 2016 & shot Cole 5 times in February after he shouted “no gun.” He allegedly failed to administer CPR to the victims in each case, as well & failed to engage his dash camera in 2 of the incidents. There is dash cam footage of the most recent incident — which resulted in the death of Cole, who was just 17 years old — but it doesn't clearly reveal what happened. Team ROC's letter goes on to question the Wauwatosa PD's reported failure to mandate body cams & preserve video evidence, before calling for the prosecution of Mensah "to ensure that he never kills anyone again." The letter states there have been no other fatal shootings by the police dept. since Mensah joined the force in 2015, & asks … "Doesn't that tell you something?" Team ROC's demanding justice — along with mandatory body cams for all cops & closes by stating … "Nineteen shots & three deaths in five years are not a pattern of accidents." #jayz #rocnation #rocnation #josephmensah #killercop #alvincole #jayanderson #antoniogonzales #murder #homicide #meekmill #beyonce #wauwatosa #wisconsin #cop #policeofficer #shawncarter #policebrutality #excessiveforce
This is not the firs time Carter has lent his resources to assist protestors. Earlier this year he fit the bill for Givionne “Gee” Jordan Jr. who was seen being manhandled during a protest in Charleston, South Carolina, on May 31.
