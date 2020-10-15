Reebok & BBC ICECREAM Team To Remix The Question Low [Photos]

With Nike and Jordan collaborating with damn near everyone under the sun to drop some exclusive footwear for the heads, Reebok has decided it was time to get in on the trend and has linked up with Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club to create some eye-catching kicks that sure to hit with fans of the brands.

Remixing the classic Reebok Question Low silhouettes, Pharrell and his team has given a new colorway and design to the sneakers that Allen Iverson made famous by lacing it with BBC ICECREAM’s signature “Name Chains” and “Beepers & Butts” graphics respectively. The new collaboration comes a year after they blessed attendees at ComplexCon with their ICECREAM inspired Reebok Answer V kicks which had the crowd in awe like A.I. did during his heyday.

The new sneakers will be releasing on October 22nd exclusively on BBC before getting a general release on October 30th.

Check out pics of the collaboration and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair when they drop in a week.