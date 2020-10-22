Nas ft. Don Toliver & Big Sean “Replace Me,” Young M.A. “Dripset” & More | Daily Visuals 10.21.20

It’s only been two months since we were blessed with some new material from Nas in his latest LP Kings Disease and though the album’s been light on videos, today we get a new one for a fan favorite album cut.

In his latest visuals to “Replace Me,” Nas, Don Toliver, and Big Sean find themselves the subject of photo albums where their exes reminisce about the good times they had with these music stars. Talk about ones that got away.

From Queens to Brooklyn, Young M.A. and her peoples turn a telly parking lot into a place where the gang congregates and gets turnt for her clip to “Dripset.” She plan on getting Cam, Jim Jones or Juelz Santana for the remix?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from H.E.R., Joyner Lucas, and more.

NAS FT. DON TOLIVER & BIG SEAN – “REPLACE ME”

YOUNG M.A. – “DRIPSET”

H.E.R. – “DAMAGE”

JOYNER LUCAS – “SNITCH”

IDK – “KING ALFRED”

AMINE – “WOODLAWN”

REASON – “FAVORITE NI**A”

TIANIS ROSE FT. QUANTRELLE – “TOO SPECIAL”

TERRELL HINES – “WE’RE ALL GONNA GET KILLED”