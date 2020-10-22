HHW Gaming: 2K Reveals ‘NBA 2K21’s Highest-Rated Player, An Honor Only Fit For A King

We got all of the details about the next-generation of NBA 2K21 thanks to a series of courtside reports. Now it’s time to focus on player ratings of favorite professional ballers in the association.

Starting today (Oct.22), 2K will reveal the player ratings for both current-gen and next-gen versions of NBA 2K21. To kick things off, we learn that 2020-21 NBA Finals MVP and four-time champion LeBron James is now the highest-rated player in the game with a near-perfect 98 rating. The ratings for James championship Lakers squad was also revealed:

Anthony Davis (96),

Danny Green (76),

‘Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (76)

Alex Caruso (75)

2K will drop the ratings on 25 players on 2K social channels throughout the day and feature the exclusive NBA player rating reaction videos. Over the years, player ratings have become more important than ever, with NBA players either being receptive or saltier than a bag of Lay’s potato chips after finding out how they rank on the NBA 2K virtual hardwood. For example, Ben Simmons was highly upset at his 87 player rating in NBA 2K19. We don’t understand why he can’t shoot, and that still is the case now. Maybe it will go up a tick in when his 2K21 rating is revealed.

Ben Simmons was not thrilled to find out his NBA 2K rating 😂 pic.twitter.com/sQEb4Sbv0N — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) July 20, 2018

Last year 2K took full advantage of that by holding a player rating reveal event from Twitter’s headquarters featuring NBA 2K20’s cover athlete Anthony Davis. It was fun watching players react in real-time as they found out how their virtual counterparts hold up in the game.

We look forward to seeing more crying from some of the NBA’s best who feel the 2K let them down. Be sure to follow NBA 2K on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok to keep up with all of the ratings as they drop.

