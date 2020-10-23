CLOSE
Beyoncé Drops A Preview Of New Ivy Park x Adidas Collectionl Leaves Beyhive Deep In Their Feelings

They weren't ready.

Even though new music is atop of her fan’s wish list Beyoncé served her following big Athleisure energy this week. The queen gave the world a sneak peak of her upcoming drop.

As spotted on Page Six Mrs. Carter debuted the new Ivy Park x adidas fall winter collection via social media on Thursday, October 22. If the comments section is any indication of the overall response she has another hit on her hands. The new season sticks to the brand’s cozy aesthetic with a vibrant approach to some staple items. Included in the mix are body suits, track suits, blazers, windbreaker jackets, cropped sweatshirts and some outerwear pieces. The colors range from their signature colors of maroon, orange, and white to some brighter neon and pastel expressions.

DRIP 2 October 30 #ThisIsMyPark

As expected there are several accessories that will help the wearer put together a drippy ensemble from head to toe. We get fanny packs, cross body bags, beanies and more. Additionally the fellas can also catch the vibes via some pieces for men including a hunter green sweat suit that is perfectly matched with a pair of Night Jogger sneakers.

#THISISMYPARK DRIP 2 October 30

While the collection has fans buzzing with excitement many are doubtful about their chances of snagging any items. Thousands were left disappointed when the first collection was released earlier this year when it sold out out in one day. Nevertheless the general expectation that this drop, which is scheduled to arrive October 30, will go fast too. You can sign up for alerts here.

