Tyler, The Creator Sells 45K In First Week

Tyler, the Creator Goblin Sales

The official numbers are in for last week’s album sales and Odd Future’s Tyler, The Creator album.

According to Nielsen SoundScan report, Goblin, Tyler’s debut retail album, moved an impressive 45,100 units this week.

The sales number lands the Wolf Gang leader at No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart.

Not bad for a kid that was living in his mom’s basement last year, (and maybe still is).

Goblin was released through British independent record label XXL Recordings.