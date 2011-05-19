Jay-Z To Announce Development Deal With ‘Adult Swim’



Jay-Z Signs Development Deal With Turner Broadcasting’s ‘Adult Swim’

Jay-Z performed Wednesday at New York’s Roseland Ballroom for Adult Swim’s “upfront soiree”, a move that was said to be an informal announcement of his development deal with the network.

AdWeek reports that sources at the owners of Adult Swim, Turner Broadacsting, confirmed a partnership between Jay-Z and the network although details remain scant.

According to AdWeek, Jigga’s new deal will likely include an original animated series.

During Wednesday’s performance, Jigga was spotted singing his track “Thank You” over the theme song for The Boondocks.

No word on when he’ll make an official announcement.