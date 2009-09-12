LL Cool J Releases Theme Song For “NCIS: Los Angeles”

LL Cool J has released his latest single “NCIS: No Crew Is Superior.” The track is inspired by his new television show “NCIS: Los Angeles” which will premiere on Tuesday, September 22 at 9 p.m. on CBS.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” is about the high-stakes world of the Office of Special Projects (OSP), a division of NCIS that is charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals that pose a threat to the nation’s security. “NCIS: No Crew Is Superior” features LL COOL J rapping about the life and death nature — as well as the virtues — of that line of work. LL spoke of the track in a statement saying:

“This song is the musical interpretation of what I felt after meeting with NCIS agents, experienced Marines and Navy Seals. It represents the collective energy in the room. I was so inspired I wrote the song on set.”

C. “Tricky” Stewart who recently produced Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” and Rihanna’s “Umbrella” also lent his production skills to the track. Tricky added,

“It was great to reunite with LL Cool J. His name is stamped on some of the best records that have ever been made in Hip-Hop. Driven by his passion for the project and the strength of the lyrics, he makes my job to create a new track complicated and easy at the same time, because LL always delivers something new and innovative to the genre.”

The song’s music video, to be released next week, includes behind-the-scenes interaction between LL and Tricky during the recording session and clips from NCIS: Los Angeles.

LL will play “Special Agent Sam Hanna,” a former U.S. Navy Seal, on the weekly crime drama. “NCIS: Los Angeles” will also star Chris O’Donnell, Rocky Carroll, Linda Hunt, Peter Cambor, Daniela Ruah and Adam Jamal Craig.

Click here to listen to LL’s latest single “NCIS: No Crew Is Superior.”

Click here and here as LL discusses his new role as “Special Agent Sam Hanna.”