Jay-Z Earns More Than Beyonce For First Time Since 2008

Jay-Z Finally Top$ Beyoncé

Although this probably wasn’t one of his 99 problems, Jay-Z doesn’t have to worry about being the top breadwinner in his household this year.

According to Forbes Magazine, the hip-hop mogul brought in 37 million dollars while his wife Beyonce managed to reel in 35 mil for the couple last year.

The new numbers mark the first time since 2008 he’s made more than his famous wife.

Both stars released no albums but Jay’s book, his 40/40 club and his Live Nation deal edged out Bey’s endorsement deals.

With a project teaming up with Kanye West and Beyonce’s 4th studio album on the way, it will be interesting to see who wins the dollar amount bout next year.