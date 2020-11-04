HHW Gaming: ‘NBA 2K21’ Next-Gen Ditches The Neighborhood For The City

The Visual Concepts team wasn’t kidding when they said NBA 2K21 nextgen is a completely new experience built from the ground up.

Thanks to series of Courtside Reports, we have been methodically learning what to expect from NBA 2K21 next-gen. We learned about the innovations coming to player animation, collision, AI behavior, how the PS5’s new DualSense controller will work with the game, and so much more. We also got to see the game in action, showing off the new rail cam presentation, graphics and introducing the new color commentary team. It was recently revealed that NBA 2K21 will now allow players to create their own fully customizable WNBA player and experience a WNBA career on and off the court in the newThe W, The W Online, and MyWNBA modes.

For this next Courtside Report t’s time to focus on The Neighborhood, which is singlehandedly NBA 2K’s most popular feature since its inception back in NBA 2K14 when it was known as The Park. For the next generation of NBA 2K21, Visual Concepts decided its time to venture out of The Neighborhood and take us to The City.

The City expands on the smaller world of The Neighborhood and is described as a modern metropolis that will feature towering skyscrapers, sprawling plazas, and a city center. The City will also feature four distinct boroughs controlled by four rival Affiliations, which also means that NBA 2K21 will see the return of Affiliations to the game. Players can also look forward to more buildings and, of course, basketball courts to hoop on.

In a breakdown of The City’s core components as broken down by Visual Concepts, they revealed that your journey in The City will begin in Rookieville. There you must prove your skills amongst other rookie MyPLAYERS. Once you accomplish all of the actions in Rookieville, the gates of The City will open up to you.

As stated above, Boroughs sees the arrival of dedicated spaces in the North, South, East, and West sections of The City. Like boroughs in New York City, each borough will have its own “vibe” and collection of basketball courts that will be decked out in the Affiliations logos and colors. Each Affiliation area will also have a unique Warehouse basketball court.

A brand new Event Center will live in the heart of The City and will feature futuristic settings and hold returning Events and special intra-Affiliation competitions. While exploring the city, you will also encounter basketball hoops attached to these sides of buildings. A new “walk and balling” feature will allow you to take out your basketball to shoot on the hoop. Othe players can join in, and you will also have the option to quickly and seamlessly launch into 1v1, 2v2, 3v3, HORSE, and many other game types.