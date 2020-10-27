HHW Gaming: ‘NBA 2K21’ Next-Gen Gameplay Shows Off New Rail Cam Presentation & More

2K and Visual Concepts have been blessing us with plenty of details regarding the NBA 2K21 on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Now we get to see some actual gameplay.

We already know LeBron James is king thanks to his 98 overall rating and what to expect in the form of next-gen upgrades to the game. Now it’s time to see it in action. Outside of the next-gen gameplay reveal trailer that pretty much showed us what we already knew, NBA 2K21 will look insane on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but still, the question remained how does run in real-time?

Well, Tuesday (Oct.27), Visual Concepts executive producer Erick Boenisch and gameplay director Mike Wang picked up the sticks and decided to show off what the team at the studio has been hard at work on. Immediately you will notice that this version of the game has been rebuilt from the ground up. In the footage, we see a matchup between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans with commentary from Wang and Boenisch. Right off the bat, we to see what the next generation of gaming will bring to NBA 2K21:

Lightning-Fast Load Times: By utilizing the built-in solid-state drives (SSDs) of the next-gen consoles, NBA 2K21 now features incredibly short load times that get players directly into the action;

By utilizing the built-in solid-state drives (SSDs) of the next-gen consoles, now features incredibly short load times that get players directly into the action; Closer to the Real Basketball than Ever: Next-gen advancements around movement, impact, shooting, dribbling, and more lead to an NBA 2K experience that blurs the line between game and reality;

Next-gen advancements around movement, impact, shooting, dribbling, and more lead to an experience that blurs the line between game and reality; The Arena Comes to Life: A new standard of crowd interactivity has been established in NBA 2K21 , thanks to the more than 150 AI-powered characters populating the Lower Bowl of the arena;

A new standard of crowd interactivity has been established in , thanks to the more than 150 AI-powered characters populating the Lower Bowl of the arena; New Perspective to the Game: The dynamic new Rail Cam presentation transports the player to the hardwood floors, providing a full view of the game and highlights the incredible visual fidelity of the players and arena.

We also learn that NBA 2K21 Next-Gen will feature two separate color commentary teams. Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Grant Hill (color commentator), and Allie LaForce (sideline reporter) will be joining the already stacked lineup of commentators the game already featured.

Visual Concepts also announced on Thursday it will be sharing more information on new game modes and features exclusive to the next-gen version of NBA 2K21. We will also get to see NBA 2K’s new online community that will be replacing the neighborhood “further down the road.”

Till that day arrives, be amazed by NBA 2K21’s next-gen gameplay in the video below.

Photo: 2K / NBA 2K21 Next-Gen