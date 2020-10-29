HHW Gaming: The Ladies Got Next With First-Ever WNBA MyPLAYER Experience In ‘NBA 2K21’ Next-Gen

It took a while, but 2K finally acknowledge the ladies and brought the WNBA to NBA 2K. Now for the next-generation of the game, Visual Concepts are taking things a step further.

Bringing the WNBA to the world of NBA 2K was a significant and necessary step, but there was still one thing missing. Unlike male players, there was no option for user-created female players for the MyPLAYER experience or to run around the NBA 2K’s social arena, The Neighborhood. Back in September, rumors began to fly that when NBA 2K21 arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the option would finally be available.

Thursday (Oct.29), in the latest Next-Gen Courtside Report, written by NBA 2K21 Senior Producer, Felicia Steenhouse, The W, NBA 2K21’s first-ever WNBA MyPLAYER experience is officially here. The W will allow players to create their own fully customizable WNBA player and get to experience a WNBA career on and off the court and ball out or team up with the league superstars like Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, and Diana Taurasi.

Speaking announcement of “The W,” Steenhouse said in a statement:

“We’re really proud to continue our great partnership with the WNBA and introduce players to The W. Being able to recognize yourself both on and off the court is incredibly important to us. The W helps us elevate women’s basketball and highlights the star power of the WNBA.”

Los Angeles Sparks superstar Candace Parker added:

“Creating your own player to take over the league is one of the many reasons why people love to play NBA 2K. I’m so excited to see the 2K team elevate the WNBA experience with The W. This will be a great way to introduce the next generation to women’s basketball and showcase our league.”

Another first for NBA 2K will allow players to participate in intense 3v3 MyPLAYER competitions on a brand new court exclusive to The W Online game mode. Want to run your own WNBA team? You will be able to do so and sit in the GM and commissioner’s chair in MyWNBA.

Also announced today, fans should lock into NBA 2K’s social channels to follow the reveals of their favorite WNBA player’s overall ratings in the game. Seattle Storm superstar Breanna Stewart is the top player in NBA 2K21 on the WNBA front with an impressive 95 OVR.

This is the latest news about the game that has been rebuilt from the ground up for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Earlier this week got to see the NBA 2K21 next-gen in action and saw its new rail cam presentation and more.

The next-gen version of NBA 2K21 will be released on November 10 for Xbox Series X|S globally and on November 12 for PlayStation 5.

Photo: Visual Concepts / NBA 2K21 Next-Gen