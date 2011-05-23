Amber Rose Talks Kanye Dissing Her At Coachella, Her Love For Wiz Khalifa

Amber Rose Talks Kanye West vs. Wiz Khalifa In King Magazine



Amber Rose is not private about her love for rapper, Wiz Khalifa, and in her cover story for the new King magazine, she gives more insight to her past and present love life.

Amber admits to being new to the fame and ‘all of the lights’ when she was with Kanye West, she highlights the differences between that relationship and the one she’s in today.

“When I was with my ex [West], I didn’t have a voice,” said the super model. “I didn’t understand everything. Now I get everything. With me and Wiz, we show our love to the world.

We don’t try to hide it…We’re just in love and we’re just happy and we want people to follow in our footsteps and not be afraid to be in a committed relationship.”

While Rose has moved on, it seems the Louis Vuitton Don isn’t quite over his ex as he publicly switched up his own lyrics at Coachella last April to fire a shot.

The original bars in the song “Stronger” were, “I’d do anything for a blonde dyke, and she’d do anything if the time’s right” but Ye decided to change the line to “And she did anything when the time’s right.”

Amber acknowledged the line, called it a shame that he has to still go at her and admits that there is some tension between Wiz and Yeezy. “Any man that loves his woman is going to feel some kind of way if someone is throwing shots at her, especially an ex,” she said.

It’s been close to a year since they parted ways and Amber feels like it’s time for Mr. West to move on.

