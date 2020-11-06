Prayers Up: Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

After all kinds of frustration, anger and plain old heartbreak, 2020 once again gives us another reason to remember it as thee worst year in modern history.

This time around Page Six is reporting that beloved weatherman turned talk show host, Al Roker has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will be taking time off the air to attend to his health. Today (Nov. 5) Roker announced the sad news and informed viewers that he’d be undergoing surgery as he gears up with that dreaded battle with cancer.

“After a routine check-up in September, turns out I have prostate cancer,” Roker said. “And it’s a good news-bad news kind of thing. The good news is we caught it early, not great news is that it’s a little aggressive so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.”

After a red flag — a high prostate-specific antigen level — was raised at a physical on Sept. 29, Roker underwent an MRI and then a biopsy, which confirmed his diagnosis.

At least doctors caught the cancer early enough to do something about it and give Roker a fighting chance to beat the disease and continue living his life. Roker says doctors will remove his prostate and is hoping to be back at work two weeks after the procedure. While we’re in our feelings about Al Roker’s situation, the 66-year-old doesn’t want anyone to feel bad for him.

He said, “I don’t want people thinking, ‘Poor Al’ because I’m going to be OK.”

Yes you will, sir. Yes you will.