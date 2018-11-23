Al Roker A Wild Boy: Wholesome Host Shares Recipe For Sweet Potato Poon, Twitter Loses It

On Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 21), NBC’s Today show hosts shared some of their favorite Turkey Day recipes. Wholesome host Al Roker showed off his sweet potato poon recipe, and of course use of that particular word had his co-hosts and Twitter raising eyebrows.

In Roker’s explanation, he says that sweet potato poon is essentially a sweet potato pie without the crust and went on to show how he makes the dish every year. He even admitted that he likes using the word poon and shared that only he and his sister-in-law are the ones who eat the dish.

Well, Twitter exhibited minimal amounts of chill after the airing of the episode and everyone reverted back to middle school with the jokes. We’ve collected some of the nasty folks going hamburger, baloney, and cheese on Twitter below.

