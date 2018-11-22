Rita Ora Roasted Like Prime Bird After Lip-Synching Goof At Macy”s Thanksgiving Parade #RitaOra

Rita Ora probably just wants to get her plate of good home cooking and go home after botching a performance at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade event. Folks on Twitter are roasting the singer for getting caught lip-synching and being offbeat like a prime hunk of bird.

Ora’s name began trending early Thanksgiving afternoon (Nov. 22) after she was seen during the live performance singing but not quite on time with the track. Despite the best efforts of the camera crew to conceal the gaffe, the quick eyes on Twitter weren’t quite ready to let Ora live in peace.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions to Rita Ora’s botched lip-synching performance at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade below.

Photo: Getty