Rosario Dawson & Cory Booker Were Boo Lovin’ On Social Media After His Senate Win

Rosario Dawson couldn’t help indulging in virtual P.D.A. towards her boo, Cory Booker, after he won his bid for reelection as New Jersey’s senator.

The 51-year-old politician closed the race with 60% of the vote against Republican Rikin Mehta on Election Day (Nov. 3). After the news dropped, he headed to social media thanking his constituents for their trust and support in his leadership.

“New Jersey, I’m once again humbled by the faith you’ve placed in me,” he said on Twitter. “Thank you for standing with me and allowing me the honor of representing my home state in Washington. Our work is far from finished.”

Dawson, 41, immediately followed up with a reply. “Well done my love. We’re blessed to have your grace and brilliance represent us.”

Well done my love. We’re blessed to have your grace and brilliance represent us. — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) November 4, 2020

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress doubled down on spreading the good news by quote-tweeting Booker’s post with a custom congratulatory message for the world to see.

“So proud of you my love and grateful that I got to vote for you to represent me and New Jersey,” she gushed. “Your leadership and your team are true stewards of hope and progress now and in the years to come. Thank you for your continued and dedicated service. We need it!”

So proud of you my love and grateful that I got to vote for you to represent me and New Jersey. Your leadership and your team are true stewards of hope and progress now and in the years to come. Thank you for your continued and dedicated service. We need it! https://t.co/3sDUVTx99I — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) November 4, 2020

Following her Twitter post, Dawson took her good news to Instagram, where she captioned another heartfelt message under a black-and-white photo the couple took at an unknown previous engagement.

“I got to vote for you here in New Jersey and am so glad that you overwhelmingly and rightfully won your seat again,” she said. “To know your leadership will continue to guide us with love, brilliance, patience, grace and effectiveness is the kind of representation and hope we need. We saw record turnout and need to keep building so that we can win both houses and make real change!”

According to EW, Booker and Dawson have been together since the fall of 2018, months after meeting at a political fundraiser. Despite battling conflicting schedules due to their very different lifestyles given their professions, the pair were determined to make their relationship it work. Both steadily kept their daily FaceTime calls while Booker sent Dawson music every morning and read David Benioff’s “City of Thieves” to her over the phone.

However, things started to move at a snail’s pace once he hit the road to campaign for his senate seat just as his actress girlfriend left to film on location.

“In October, Booker spoke about taking the next step in their relationship in a BuzzFeed News profile, in which the senator told the outlet the couple had been so busy that many of the actress’s boxes hadn’t been unpacked.”

With the election now secured and behind them, things may start to heat up for the couple with more serious steps towards a balanced, serious relationship.

“We already know we’re not gonna get to it until after the election,” he said at the time. “This is the first time in my life I’ve really lived with somebody — and obviously Rosario and I are enjoying and adjusting to that, right?”

He added, “I think we both realize that this is a ‘batten-down-the-hatches,’ ‘get-to-Nov.-3’ kinda thing.”