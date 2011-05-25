50 Cent Continues Business Expansion With Cell Phone App, Dietary Supplement

50 Cent Launching Cell Phone App, Dietary Supplements
Rap mogul 50 Cent continues to build upon his multi-million dollar empire, with his camp recently announcing that the Queens entrepreneur will be launching a new social cell phone app as well as pushing a new dietary supplement.
Fif’s manger Chris Lighty recently revealed to billboard.com that the rap heavyweight is collaborating with UberMedia to launch Uber50, a custom theme available to users of UberMedia’s Blackberry-based Twitter app UberSocial.
“[The deal between 50 and UberMedia] was [struck] during the period that Uber got locked out of Twitter and got fined,” said Lighty. “[50] had to use a different app. He was one of them [going crazy] and one of the more vocal [ones.] Uber saw that and contacted us.”
Lighty also unhatched plans that 50 has to jumpstart a new vitamin supplement company to take advantage of the health food market.
“We’re working on a new supplement company. We’re going to build new supplements cause it’s a big opportunity like Vitamin Water was, informed Lighty. “We want to market and promote it when we put out 50’s album. There are different options of penetration for supplements through music; like going to GNC [for] protein shakes, vitamins, [etc.]. No beverage.
When you go to a vitamin shop, there’s no one of pop culture [representing], it’s mostly muscle heads. We’ll cut through the clutter with 50 in the store saying, ‘You want to be 10% of me so take what I’m taking.'”