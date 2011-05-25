50 Cent Continues Business Expansion With Cell Phone App, Dietary Supplement

50 Cent Launching Cell Phone App, Dietary Supplements

Rap mogul 50 Cent continues to build upon his multi-million dollar empire, with his camp recently announcing that the Queens entrepreneur will be launching a new social cell phone app as well as pushing a new dietary supplement.

Fif’s manger Chris Lighty recently revealed to billboard.com that the rap heavyweight is collaborating with UberMedia to launch Uber50, a custom theme available to users of UberMedia’s Blackberry-based Twitter app UberSocial.

“[The deal between 50 and UberMedia] was [struck] during the period that Uber got locked out of Twitter and got fined,” said Lighty. “[50] had to use a different app. He was one of them [going crazy] and one of the more vocal [ones.] Uber saw that and contacted us.”

Lighty also unhatched plans that 50 has to jumpstart a new vitamin supplement company to take advantage of the health food market.