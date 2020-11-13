Upper Echelon: Travis Scott Flexes In The Desert With Virtual PS5 Unboxing Event, Announces New Merch

Travis Scott and his creative, strategic partnership with PlayStation are beginning to take shape, and it’s lit.

While the world was trying to frantically secure a PS5 console, Travis Scott was in the desert unboxing the PS5 in a surprise event that literally put all the typical console unboxing events to shame. Equipped with a massive screen with two large speakers on the side, Scott unveiled the PS5 to the world.

Per a press release:

“From the mind of hip-hop’s iconic auteur comes “A Travis Scott + Cactus Jack Experience – PS5: Unboxing Reimagined,” a dimension-bending visual and audio journey that celebrates the intersection of gaming, music, and culture.”

That’s not all that happened either. Scott also blessed two lucky fans with their own PS5 consoles he had waiting for them in a Cactus Jack x Playstation 5 sprinter. They also got a chance to pick up the sticks with the Houston rapper and take the PS5 for a spin.

What really gave fans that were tuned in goosebumps was when Scott dropped his new PlayStation x Cactus Jack merch available now on his website. The limited-time capsule collection features tees, crewnecks, hoodies, jackets, accessories, and other items that reflect the Cactus Jack x PlayStation experience.

He also announced a free raffle where viewers can hope to land a pair of his extremely limited Nike x Cactus Jack x PlayStation Dunks that he initially teased in the video announcing his new job with PlayStation. Still no word on if the kicks will officially land on the SNKRS app, but we predict when they do, there will be many disappointed folks on Twitter that day complaining about Nike’s app.

There are already fakes of the highly-anticipated Cactus Jack x PlayStation x Nike collaboration being made. So that should tell you exactly where these kicks land on the hype meter.

Up close look at @trvisxx’s PlayStation Dunks. These have to drop ASAP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mdVas2a0TY — SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) November 13, 2020

The unboxing event also featured a performance from James Blake. Scott took the night off regarding that and a tribute to the late Pop Smoke. The two rappers linked up on the track “GATTI” off the JACKBOYS compilation album before his tragic passing. You can watch the entire virtual event below. If you haven’t secured a PS5 console yet, we suggest you don’t watch it cause it’s liable to piss you off.

Photo: Gary Miller / Getty