Drake Bringing Rick Ross, The Weeknd To Ovo Fest 2011

Drake Announces OVO Fest Lineup

Drake’s annual October’s Very Own Fest will take place July 31st and include a number of celebs including Rick Ross and Canadian crooner The Weeknd.

Taking place again at Toronto’s Molson Canadian Amphitheatre,  OVO Fest will also feature other “surprise celebrity guests.”

Last year, Francis and The Lights, Bun B, Young Jeezy and P-Reign, Rick Ross, Kardinal Offishall, Fabolous, Young Jeezy, Eminem, and Jay-Z performed.

Tickets go on sale June 3 on Canada’s Ticketmaster website.

Rick Ross recently released his Maybach Music compilation album while The Weekend is continuing to receive praise for his mixtape release House Of Balloons.

