HHW Gaming: Rambo & The Terminator Face-Off In Latest ‘Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate’ Trailer

Mortal Kombat 11: UItimate not only gives us the gruesome fades we have come to love but also brings us the fights between our favorite 80’s movie icons.

Alien Vs. Predator, Jason Vs. Leatherface, RoboCop Vs. Terminator all of the dream matchups we have been able to bring to life thanks to the crazy minds behind Mortal Kombat. Fans of the iconic fight game franchise and gamers were thrown for a loop when John Rambo (voiced by Sylvester Stallone) was coming to the game as part of Kombat Pack 2 that will also feature Rain and fan-favorite Mileena.

A few days later, NetherRealm Studios and WB Games dropped Rambo’s gameplay trailer showcasing Rambo’s mix of survival skills and his savage but deadly efficient use of his combat knife, bow and arrow, traps, and heavy machine gun. Today (Nov.16), we get two gameplay trailers, this time featuring both Rambo and The Terminator (sadly not voiced by Arnold Schwarzenegger) going head-to-toe in the ultimate 80’s movie grudge match.

Both characters get their licks in on each other in with Rambo drawing FIRST BLOOD in round one against the killer android.

In round two, the character that looks like Arnold but doesn’t sound like him gets the best of Rambo during the match and blows the iconic action star to pieces.

Rambo, Mileena, and Rain arrive Nov.17 when Mortal Kombat 11 goes Ultimate and makes the leap to next-gen consoles, the PS5, Xbox Seris S|X.

Photo: WB Games / Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate