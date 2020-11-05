HHW Gaming: Mileena Takes A Bite Out The Competition In ‘Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate’ Gameplay Trailer

Finally, we get to see Mileena in action, and her trailer doesn’t disappoint at all.

Since Mortal Komat 11’s initial launch in March 2019, fans have been screaming at Ed Boon to bring back Mileena. Boon waited for the perfect moment to bring back the product of Shang Tsung’s diabolical cloning experiments, which is the arrival of next-gen consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Wednesday (Nov.4), our favorite hot girl, Megan Thee Stallion, brought Mileena to life in an MK 11 Ultimate sponsored social media post, pretty much hinting that Mileena’s gameplay trailer was on the way.

Thee bitch is back 🔥🔥🔥 HotGirl Mileena is back in the game 😛 @MortalKombat #ad pic.twitter.com/e1myykkFpF — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 5, 2020

As expected, Mileena’s fatal combination of speed, acrobatic prowess, and raw savagery complemented by her signature sai and sharp claws are on full display.

Mileena’s signature special moves have also been given a Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate twist make her deadlier than ever before and only reinforcing why she is such a fan-favorite.

As to how she arrived as a Kombatant, MK 11’s main antagonist, Kronika, brings Mileena forward into the timeline. Mileena quickly learns of her tragic future and her short rule as Outworld’s Empress before being killed by D’Vorah and Kotal Kahn. Having just a taste of power, Mileena is on a mission to regain her throne and restarts Outworld’s civil war and is willing to take a bite out of anyone’s face who dares to get in her way.

Mileena will officially become a playable character on November 17, along with Rain and Rambo as part of the Kombat Pack 2 coming to Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate.

You can watch Mileena deliver delicious fades in the trailer below.

Photo: WB Games / NetherRealm Studios