DMX Granted Early Release From Prison

DMX To Be Released From Prison By End Of Summer

Earl “DMX” Simmons is serving a year-long sentence for violating probation that began back on December 16th. X will be released early on July 1st under supervised watch until August 12th.

The judge ruled that Simmons possibly suffered from bi-polar disorder and was admitted into the Flamenco Mental Health Unit at the facility.

The multi-platinum rapper was arrested in Arizona in 2010 for his 13th incarceration. Hopefully DMX can keep himself out of the penitentiary this time. His maximum prison sentence ends on August 25th.

