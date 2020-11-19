Bobby Brown Loses Son, Bobby Brown Jr. At 28

Bobby Brown has already endured the loss of one of his children in Bobbi Kristina Brown and now has suffered another tremendous loss. Reports went wide that the R&B singer lost his son, Bobby Brown Jr., at 28.

TMZ shared in a report limited details of Brown Jr.’s death, this after he was discovered dead on Wednesday inside his home near Los Angeles, Calif.

From TMZ:

A source close to the family tells TMZ Bobby Jr. was found dead Wednesday in his home in the L.A. area. Police are still at the house, and our sources tell us, at this point, they do not believe there was foul play involved.

As mentioned previously, Brown, a father of seven, lost his daughter Bobbi Kristina in 2015 due to an apparent overdose, eerily in the same fashion as Brown’s ex-wife and her mother, singer Whitney Houston years prior.

Bobby Brown Jr. was 28.

Photo: Getty