Bobbi Kristina’s Boyfriend Nick Gordon Dies, Drug Overdose Suspected

Nick Gordon, the boyfriend of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown’s late daughter Bobbi Kristina, has passed away. It is suspected his death was due to a drug overdose.

Reports TMZ:

Nick’s brother, Jack Walker Jr., shared the news Wednesday by writing, “GOD WHY I DID I HAVE TO LOSE MY BROTHER ON NEW YEARS,” and adding … “All I can do is cry.” He later shared a tribute post with several photos of himself with Nick.

It appears Gordon was hospitalized for a short time before his death … Walker says he was at his brother’s bedside and spoke to him in his final moments. Reports say Gordon died of a suspected drug overdose.

As you’ll recall … Gordon and a friend found Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown’s daughter face down in a bathtub on January 31, 2015, and she was placed in an induced coma. Brown suffered irreversible brain damage and remained unresponsive, and passed way in hospice care on July 26, 2015.

Gordon, who as only 30, was held legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina Brown’s death.

The family sued Gordon for wrongful death and he was found guilty and ordered to pay $36 million to Brown’s estate, which the troubled man surely didn’t have anyway.

In early 2018, Gordon was arrested for allegedly putting hands on his girlfriend. He had also been arrested for domestic violence the year prior, but the case was dropped after the alleged victim refused to cooperate.

It has been alleged that Gordon also abused Bobbi Kristina. Reportedly, he had moved to Orlando in the last few months.