Carl Bernstein Says 21 GOP Senators Believe Trump Unfit To Lead

As President Donald Trump continues his longshot hopes at retaining his seat in the White House, there have been rumblings of Washington regarding his behavior. Veteran journalist Carl Bernstein shared in a series of tweets that nearly two dozen GOP senators have had their fill of Trump and essentially declared him unfit to lead.

Bernstein, who gained fame alongside Bob Woodward due to their reporting on the Watergate scandal, shared his recent appearance on CNN in a Twitter thread and explicitly named the senators who blasted Trump in private.

I’m not violating any pledge of journalistic confidentially in reporting this: 21 Republican Sens–in convos w/ colleagues, staff members, lobbyists, W. House aides–have repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump & his fitness to be POTUS,” Bernstein began.

He continued with, “The 21 GOP Senators who have privately expressed their disdain for Trump are: Portman, Alexander, Sasse, Blunt, Collins, Murkowski, Cornyn, Thune, Romney, Braun, Young, Tim Scott, Rick Scott, Rubio, Grassley, Burr, Toomey, McSally, Moran, Roberts, Shelby.”

Bernstein concluded his tweets with, With few exceptions, their craven public silence has helped enable Trump’s most grievous conduct—including undermining and discrediting the US the electoral system.”

While there have been some signs of a slight response from sitting GOP officials in top positions, much of the critique from the Republican Party has come from those no longer in public office. The silence from Sen. Mitch McConnell regarding the actions of the president has been noted by several journalists and outside observers.

To date, Sen. Mitt Romney has been the only prominent member of the GOP to levy the harshest of criticism from that side towards Trump. Romney is joined by Sen. Marc Rubio, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Sen. Pat Toomey, and Sen. Susan Collins in recognizing President-Elect Joe Biden’s apparent victory.

