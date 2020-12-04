Under Armour’s Curry 8 Boasts Next Level Technology—Nah, Forreal

A few years ago Steph Curry’s caught a lot of flack on social media for his Under Armour Curry 2 silhouettes, but 6 iterations later and those same haters might have to eat their words as UA done cooked up something next level with the good ol’ chef.

Looking to change the game with UA’s latest Curry Flow 8 under Steph Curry’s new Curry Brand, the latest silhouette ditches the same ol’ same ol’ for some of that new-new technology that can help ballers feel a bit more comfort while shaking-and-baking out on the court.

The silhouette marks the introduction of an industry-changing cushioning platform, called UA Flow. UA Flow is positioned to shift the company and the entire sports apparel industry. The Curry Flow 8 effectively disrupts the design of a traditional basketball shoe by completely eliminating the rubber outsole, bringing unparalleled traction, lightweight performance ground-contact cushioning and grippy on-court feel.

Oh word?

The new UA Flow technology that Chef Curry will be rocking come next season took 1500 man hours of testing and utilized more than 100 athletes to perfect, so you know it’s going to be a problem on the court.

“When we saw how sticky this material was on hardwood, we knew this was going to be groundbreaking,” said Fred Dojan, Under Armour Innovation’s VP of Footwear Development. “I’ve proudly spent 20+ years working in product innovation creating the best technology available for athletes. This is the most excited I’ve been about the opportunity and potential of new technology in a very long time.”

How long before other top notch sneaker brands begin to bite UA’s new innovative tech?

The Curry Flow 8 is set to drop on December 11th at the tune of $160. Will you be copping a pair? Let us know in the comments section.