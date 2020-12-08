Cozy AF: Charlamagne Tha God Re-Signs With iHeartRadio For Another 5 Years

It seems Charlamagne tha God is staying put at the company that helped make him a household name. He has signed a new contract to keep him at iHeartRadio for another five more calendars.

Page Six is exclusively reporting that Lenard is not done pulling boss moves in 2020. The on air personality has re-signed with the media conglomerate to keep him as the face of The Breakfast Club for another half decade. Additionally the new deal will afford him some added responsibilities as an executive in a Senior Creative Officer role. The Moncks Corner, South Carolina native will continue to define the strategy and content for his “Black Effect Podcast” platform which is a 50/50 venture.

He detailed his enthusiasm regarding the new situation. “iHeart has shown me that they have my back. It’s a great partnership and great partnerships are very hard to find, especially in this era that we are in right now” he said. “It says something when you’ve been with a company for 10 years and they’ve gone above and beyond and empowered me, not just as talent, but as an owner and an executive.”

While his morning slot has become a huge success the Bodied actor admits that he did not think the show would be what it is today. “I was surprised, I did not think people cared that much — especially the general public. But industry-wise that would not have been a surprise — just because everybody would love to have certain individuals with their companies and I feel like I’ve done well for myself over the past few years. … But people reaching out from the general public —yeah, that was kind of shocking.”

You can see footage of DJ Envy’s reaction below.

Photo: Shareif Ziyadat