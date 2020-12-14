James Harden Allegedly Still Wants Out Of Houston Despite John Wall Acquisition

The Houston Rockets and new head coach Stephen Silas have yet to work with the full new-look team since the trade of Russell Westbrook. With “The Brodie” now a member of the Washington Wizards and John Wall now in Texas, it’s being reported that team star James Harden still wants to be traded, allegedly.

ESPN is reporting that sources are saying that Harden, 31, doesn’t seem all that impressed with sticking around despite the addition of Wall, who has been out of the game for the past two seasons. Wall, who spent his entire career with Washington until this point, seemingly looks prepared to work with his backcourt mate.

“I think me and James can be a heck of a combination,” Wall said to the media throng after his squad lost to the Chicago Bulls 104-91 last night (Dec. 13). “I just hope we get the opportunity to get into the regular season and see how it goes.”

Sources tell ESPN insiders that Harden’s desire to leave the team doesn’t have anything to do with Wall. Harden is expected to practice with the team today (Dec. 14) while the outlet notes that his compliance and professionalism could go a long way in landing him a prime destination.

Rumored destinations for Harden include potential contenders such as the Brooklyn Nets, which would pair him back with his Oklahoma City Thunder teammate, Kevin Durant. That seems unlikely as it doesn’t appear Brooklyn is willing to part with star point guard Kyrie Irving despite what some are viewing as a distraction given his new stance against speaking with the media.

Another destination named has been the Philadelphia 76ers, who now have a new head coach in veteran Doc Rivers. However, the Sixers don’t seem likely to part with some of its younger big chips to get an older, if proven, player.

Photo: Getty