HHW Gaming: ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ Season 1 Is Live, Here Is What To Expect

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War’s first massive update has arrived, and it’s a doozy. Here is what you can expect after the update is complete.

Our biggest complaint was the multiplayer’s lack of maps in our review of the latest installment in the famed Call of Duty franchise. In Battle Pass Season 1, that issued is finally addressed in a big way with the addition of new 6v6 maps like The Pines, which will have you battling out in a 1980s New Jersey mall, The Raid from Black Ops II, and Nuketown’84 Holiday which gets a festive makeover.

There will also be new weapons players can get just by playing the game. The season 1 patch will see the arrival of the Mac-10, a compact SMG with a high rate of fire and can be unlocked by reaching Tier 15. The second weapon, the Groza, is an assault rifle also with a quick rate of fire plus excellent handling. The Groza can be unlocked by reaching Tier 31 of the battle pass.

There are also new modes to enjoy as well. Players will see the return of Modern Warfare’s uber-popular Gunfight 2v2 Mode. A new zombie mode called Jingle Hells will bring the holiday spirit to Zombie’s land of the undead, Die Maschine.

Here are some of the patch notes below coming to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone:

6v6 Multiplayer Maps

The Pines (6v6)

Raid

Nuketown ’84 Holiday

Gunfight Maps

Coming to Gunfight mode at the start of Season One: Game Show

ICBM

U-Bahn

KGB

Nuketown ‘84

Adjusted spawns to reduce spawning in longer lines of sight to reduce spawn-trapping.

Added spawns in and around mid-map to reduce spawn-trapping.

Game Modes

Gunfight

Available at the start of Season One.

2v2 showdowns. The first duo to win six rounds wins the match.

Includes four new maps: Game-Show, ICBM, U-Bahn, and KGB.

Prop Hunt

Available at the start of Season One.

One team of Hunters scours the map for the other team disguised as Props throughout the environment.

The map list includes The Pines, Cartel, Checkmate, Moscow, Nuketown ’84 Holiday, and Garrison.

Hardpoint

Additional spawns were added for all Hardpoint zones on Crossroads Strike.

Adjusted spawns for Hardpoint zone 2 on Moscow.

Addressed an issue where players could capture a Hardpoint outside of the yellow house on Nuketown ‘84.

Domination

Addressed an issue where zone borders would show as contested before the round started.

Addressed an issue where the announcer would incorrectly state an “almost won” line to the losing team.

Free-For-All

Players will now join matches already in progress less frequently.

Search & Destroy

The bomb waypoint will now fade when in line of sight.

Control

Overtime Defense will now be given to the team that has fewer total deaths during the previous 4 rounds.

Removed several defender spawns that were too close to the A zone on Garrison.

VIP Escort

Addressed an issue where the VIP’s third-person model would not match their first-person view during Exfil.

Fireteam

Addressed an issue where the Cruise Missile HUD effects would play while in the Fireteam Spawn overhead menu.

Addressed an issue where the Fireteam Spawn overhead HUD effects would be present during Best Play.

Fixed a rare crash in Fireteam: Dirty Bomb related to the Sentry Turret.

Custom Games

CDL Control

Reduced capture time from 60 seconds to 45 seconds.

Addressed an issue where the lives remaining UI would not properly display the correct number of lives.

Weapons

New Weapons*

Mac-10 SMG available for free at Tier 15 in the Battle Pass System at the start of Season One.

Groza assault rifle available for free at Tier 31 in the Battle Pass System at the start of Season One.

Assault Rifles

AK-47

Reduced headshot multiplier.

Reduced damage for 20” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel.

Krig 6

Reduced headshot multiplier.

FFAR 1

Increased damage ranges.

Reduced recoil.

Submachine Guns

Milano 821

Increased effective damage ranges.

KSP 45

Increased effective damage ranges.

Bullfrog

Increased effective damage ranges.

Tactical Rifles

M16

Reduced maximum effective range.

Reduced fire rate.

Tactical Rifle Charlie

Reduced headshot multiplier.

Reduced maximum effective range.

Reduced fire rate.

Reduced damage for 19.8” Task Force Barrel.

Attachments

Adjusted Barrel attachments that improve fire rates for tactical rifles.

Light Machine Guns

M60

Increased ADS speed.

Increased weapon swap speeds.

Sniper Rifles

Sniper Rifle Charlie

Increased damage multiplier for the upper chest to allow for a one-hit kill without attachments.

22.6” Tiger Team Barrel will now increase the one-hit-kill zone to upper arms.

Recoil adjusted for higher shot power.

Pistols

Magnum

Increased effective damage ranges.

Increased fire rate.

Shotguns

Hauer 77

Decreased damage ranges.

Decreased damage range for 25.2” Task Force Barrel.

Shotgun Bravo

Decreased damage ranges.

Decreased fire rate.

Decreased damage range for 24.8” Task Force Barrel.

Attachments

Adjusted Barrel attachments that improve fire rates for shotguns.

General

Reduced the amount of player knockback when being damaged by bullet weapons.

Perks

Flak Jacket

Reduced explosive damage mitigation.

Forward Intel

Increased viewable mini-map area.

Ninja

Removed protection from Field Mic detection.

Spycraft

Added full immunity to Field Mic detection.

Equipment

Frag Grenade

Slightly increased damage.

Molotov

Slightly increased damage.

Stimshot

Reduced heal speed.

Field Upgrades

Field Mic

No longer detects users who are crouch-walking, ADS walking or swimming.

Gas Mine

Increased damage.

Removed detonation delay.

Reduced how much a player will be slowed when affected by the gas.

For full patch notes, head here.

Photo: Activision / Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One