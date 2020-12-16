Kid Cudi “Heaven On Earth,” Kevin Gates ft. Dermont Kennedy “Power” & More | Daily Visuals 12.16.20

As fans continue to digest Kid Cudi’s latest project, Man On The Moon III: The Chosen, the Cleveland artist gives us a religious experience of a visual in support of his 7th album.

In his newest video to “Heaven On Earth,” Cudi creates a short film out of the track which has him ride in an ambulance fighting for his life while his spirit hitches a ride atop the ambulance. Taking ghost riding the whip to a whole new level.

Kevin Gates meanwhile ditches the street for a minute to get his grown man board room on for his clip to “Power” in which he wines and dines a professional woman who’s into powerbrokers with tattoos on their faces. Lots of those guys running around on Wall Street.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Killah Priest, Common featuring Black Thought, and more.

KID CUDI – “HEAVEN ON EARTH”

KEVIN GATES & DERMONT KENNEDY – “POWER”

KILLAH PRIEST – “SAFFRON”

COMMON FT. BLACK THOUGHT – “SAY PEACE”

PUBLIC ENEMY FT. CYPRESS HILL & GEORGE CLINTON – “GRID”