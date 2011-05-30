Lil Kim Takes Over Zimbabwe’s Zar Fest [Photos]

Lil Kim Performs At Zar Fest

Lil Kim was spotted in Zimbabwe this weekend for the country’s Zar Fest alongside Fat Joe, Timbaland, DJ Scratch and Ciara.

Kim took the stage Saturday for the first day of the four day fest donning a leather dress and a military uniform as she performed her hits.

Kim and the rest of the performers will perform in Cape Town at the International Convention Centre on June 2 and Joburg’s CocaCola Dome on June 3 before ending their tour in Durban on June 4 at the Moses Mabhida stadium.

Before hitting the stage Kim told The Saturday Star that she couldn’t wait to perform for her African fans.

“It’s going to be absolutely crazy. I am saving my best performances for all the people in Africa. Whatever songs you want I will perform and only in my body suit.”

Check out pics of Kimmy performing in Africa below courtesy of ZimboJam.

Are you feeling her outfit?

