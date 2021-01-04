Save Your Clubhouse Invites Because Quavo Doesn’t Want Them

Not everyone is willing to jump on the Clubhouse bandwagon.

Clubhouse right now is the place to be for insightful information and ridiculous takes that get you dragged on Twitter. Meek Mill knows all about that. The Migos’ member, Quavo, isn’t looking to join the rest of the Hip-Hop community on the app that is basically a Roc Nation Brunch toast turned into an app.

On Sunday (Jan.3), the “WORKIN ME” crafter announced on Twitter that he has no plans of joining the latest social media craze.

“I’m not doing clubhouse. I don’t want to be on a 54 way.”

I’m not doing clubhouse… I don’t want to be on a 54 way 📞 — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) January 3, 2021

Outside of being on a rather large group call, the rapper didn’t further elaborate on why he is not feeling Clubhouse. He could be reacting to all of the fallout that manages to find itself on Twitter immediately after a rapper, celebrity or influencer says something crazy. Akademiks felt the wrath of users and rappers who have been itching for a moment to clown the so-called journalist.

But those incidents are far and few between. There are moments when Clubhouse shows potential to be a great tool within the Hip-Hop community giving its fans a place to celebrate their favorite artists. For example, there was room to give the late MF Doom his flowers following the announcement of his passing where fans just listened to his tracks. Another room celebrated the greatness that is currently JAY-Z’s rap career and his old stable Roc-A-Fella records.

21 Savage, who spends a lot of time on Clubhouse, holds his R&B sessions every Wednesday. Even Lupe Fiasco hopped on the medium, which is still in beta on iOS devices only, sorry Android users, to share bars with fans.

Maybe Quavo will join Spaces, Twitter’s answer to Clubhouse, instead.

