Reeks of Cap: DaBaby Claims He & Trump Supporter Are The “Best Rappers Alive”

DaBaby might definitely be feeling himself a tad bit too much.

Is it cap? Or is it a fact?

That’s what a lot of Hip-Hop fans are debating and mostly leaning towards C A P. DaBaby made the bold claim under a photo he shared on the gram of himself and Lil Wayne revealing the two rappers have been collaborating on music. In the caption triggering Twitter, he wrote:

“Best rappers alive.”

A rapper feeling himself shouldn’t surprise anyone. In fact, it’s insanely common. DaBaby has been on an incredible streak since his meteoric rise, making the jump from one of Hip-Hop’s most underrated rappers to one of the genre’s most sought-after acts, and he is showing no signs of letting up.

With stardom comes hate, with many now calling the rapper “overrated” and growing tired of the flow that honestly put him in the position he is in today. When it comes to Weezy, despite his latest antics exposing his terrible political views, you will be hard-pressed to find a Hip-Hop aficionado who would debate his place in the pantheon of Hip-Hop greats.

As for DaBaby, he still has some work to put in to be considered a G.O.A.T MC since he plans on retiring soon. Besides, rappers like JAY-Z and Nas are still walking God’s green earth and out-rapping these young boys quite easily. DaBaby might want to exercise some chill before he pokes one of those lyrical giants into addressing his eyebrow-raising claim.

Photo: Radio One Digital / @Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital