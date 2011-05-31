Jay-Z Writes In Rolling Stone Magazine What Makes A Classic Song & Which Of His Songs Are Classics

Jay-Z recently wrote for Rolling Stone Magazine his thoughts on what makes a classic song.

Jay-Z recently had four songs added to Rolling Stone Magazine’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list – “Crazy in Love” with Beyonce at No. 118, “Umbrella” with Rihanna at No. 412, “99 Problems” at No. 172 and “Big Pimpin” at No. 467.

To celebrate his induction onto the prestigious list, Hov penned an introduction to the list, sharing what he thinks makes a “classic track.”

“A great song doesn’t attempt to be anything — it just is,” he begins, lauding Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” “When you hear a great song, you can think of where you were when you first heard it, the sounds, the smells. It takes the emotions of a moment and holds it for years to come. It transcends time. A great song has all the key elements — melody; emotion; a strong statement that becomes part of the lexicon; and great production.”

The Empire State of Mind emcee continued to speak on some of the difficulties incurred when writing a song,

“I spend a lot of time fighting myself to stay out of the way of a great song. It’s hard for me to leave a song alone, in its natural state. I want it to have that mass appeal, but once I start trying to push it too far, you can feel that something isn’t right.”

So what does Jay-Z think his best song was?