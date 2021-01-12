Waka Flocka Flame Dragged For Co-Signing Keri Hilson’s Trump Hot Take, Clean Up On Aisle Struggle

Waka Flocka Flame caused an uproar on social media over the weekend after siding with Keri Hilson’s unpopular comment regarding freedom of speech, and it only took two words to do it.

As previously reported, the “All Falls Down” singer made an Instagram Story highlighting Donald Trump’s shocking ban on Twitter, which subsequently encouraged other social media platforms to follow suit. Apparently, she disagreed with the decision and questioned if it violated the right to freedom of speech.

Waka Flocka, who couldn’t agree more with the sentiment, replied in the comment section with two simple words: “Someone smart.” Shortly after, an uproar ensued on social media filled with much backlash from their tinfoil views on Trump’s ban.

A Twitter user explained, “The problem I have with people like Keri Energy Hilson & Waka Bus Stop Flocka is their attempt to create a think piece on the THREAT against the freedom of speech based on the removal of Trump’s Twitter account, lacks actual thought behind it.”

It wasn’t long until Hilson returned with another explanation, this time to do a bit of damage control on the harsh criticisms launched against her on social media.

“For the record, I don’t give a f*ck about Trump,” she said in a reply in the comment section. “My post wasn’t as much about him as some are purposely trying to make it. If you can comprehend, I said “Take Trump out of it,” so don’t come at me like I’m caping for Trump. I recognize why he was removed. It’s the wider view that’s scary to me. Here’s some context: it brought on a broader fear because I have several influential friends who are constantly censored, silenced, & shadow-banned for anything they post– even personal opinions– that opposes the gov’t, elite agenda, or cooperative platforms. And they’re NOT inciting violence. That’s where I’m coming from…”

Twitter’s Hateful Conduct policy states in black-and-white that a user “may not promote violence against or directly attack or threaten other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease. We also do not allow accounts whose primary purpose is inciting harm towards others on the basis of these categories.”

Trump violated that guideline twice when, after the attack on the Capitol, he referred to the insurrectionists as “American patriots” and stated he wasn’t attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan 20, which can be received as a dog-whistle to domestic terrorists plotting a second attack.

The ban in no way violated his First Amendment rights.

In case you need to reacquaint yourself on the U.S. Constitution, it says: “The First Amendment (Amendment I) to the United States Constitution prevents the government from making laws which regulate an establishment of religion, or that would prohibit the free exercise of religion, or abridge the freedom of speech, the freedom of the press, the freedom of assembly, or the right to petition the government for redress of grievances.”

Threats aren’t covered under the constitution.

It wasn’t long when other platforms, which are privately-owned companies along with Twitter, followed suit, including Spotify, Facebook, Shopify, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, Reddit, Google, Snapchat, Twitch, Instagram. Trump’s phone is officially a brick.

The former reality television star has also avoided television appearances addressing the chaos following the violence, cowardly abandoning his divided country during a deadly pandemic.

It’s safe to say ya boy is big mad and is most likely opting to exercise his Fifth Amendment on the days leading up to the transfer of power next Wednesday.

