Rapper YFN Lucci Wanted For Felony Murder

The cops are looking for YFN Lucci. The rapper, born Rayshawn Lamar Bennet, 29, is wanted for felony murder.

According to TMZ, the “Key to the Streets” rapper is being sought by

Atlanta PD’s homicide unit. Lucci is a suspect in an incident that went down in southwest Atlanta in December that left two people shot, including one man dead.

The police say the shooting were related and reportedly already arrested two suspects—Ra’von Boyd, 23, and Leroy Pitts, 17, who have both been charged with felony murder.

As for YFN Lucci, he’s facing charges that include felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The authorities haven’t been able to pin down Lucci and are even offering $5,000 for any information that leads to his arrest, and indictment.

YFN Lucci’s last project, Wish Me Well 3, was released in early December.