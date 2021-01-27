Ashanti “2:35 (I Want You),” Stalley “Astaghfirullah” & More | Daily Visuals 1.27.21

Just days after the Ashanti/Keysha Cole Verzuz battle had social media battling over who took the “W” and who took the “L,” the former princess of Murder Inc. comes through with some new work and once again reminded us why we was crushing on her in the ‘00’s.

In her latest visuals to “2:35 (I Want You),” Ashanti gets all sultry and seductive as she waits for her man to come home in the wee hours of the morning to some good home cookin.’ Nelly’s a fool for not putting a ring on her finger. Just sayin.’ He still owe her money?

From Queens to Cleveland, Stalley shows just far he’s come in life as he stunts without any ice or cash and simply flosses some cool digs in his clip to “Astaghfirullah.” Try saying that three times in a row.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Locksmith and Jon Connor, Sauce Walka, and more.

ASHANTI – “2:35 (I WANT YOU)”

STALLEY – ‘ASTAGHFIRULLAH”

LOCKSMITH & JON CONNOR – “ANGELS & DEMONS”

SAUCE WALKA – “WITHOUT YOU”

PNB ROCK FT. KING VON – “ROSE GOLD”

TRAPBOY FREDDY – “HYPOCRITE”

TREVOR JACKSON – “JUST FRIENDS”

SMIDDY B – “POLITICS”