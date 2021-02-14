Love and Leveling Up: Apryl Jones Confirmed As Mystery Woman Spotted On Dinner Date with Dr. Dre

It appears that while in recovery mode, Dr. Dre has his eyes on exploring his options as an almost single man, and he’s kicked off his newfound dating life with none other than Apryl Jones.

As previously reported, the legendary producer and a mystery woman were spotted out together with many naming and congratulating Jones for the level up. After rumors, The ShadeRoom confirmed that the mystery woman was indeed the Love and Hip-Hop Hollywood star that was seen dining at BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles with the super-producer, instantly sparking dating rumors. While the two acknowledged the paparazzi, Dre didn’t respond to questions regarding the rumored new music before entering the restaurant.

While Dr. Dre and Apryl Jones were mums regarding the nature of the dinner, Dr. Dre’s estranged wife had plenty to say after the news broke, airing out Dre for having a few women while they were married before stating that she ” is looking into” whether the mogul is funding the lifestyles of his alleged mistresses.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Nicole Young, Dr. Dre allegedly had three women that he cheated on his wife with while the couple was married and she wants to talk to them to if the West coast icon was bankrolling their lavish lifestyles. The 51-year-old claims one of the women bought a $2.15 million house — free and clear — in 2019 and she’s suspects Dre provided the money for the exorbitant purchase.

While the details of Dre’s expenses for other women wouldn’t cause him the inability to pay his estranged wife alimony, the move could lead to the depositions being used to allow a judge were to invalidate the prenup, allowing any money that might have gone to these women would be community property and Nicole presumably would demand her half.

Young and Dre’s divorce centers on a prenuptial agreement she reportedly signed in 1996. She insists she was forced to sign it and wants it rendered null and void.

Last month we reported, shortly after being rushed to the hospital due to an aneurysm, The Chronic rapper/producer agreed to pay his estranged wife $2million in spousal support. According to published reports, Dr. Dre will continue to cover Nicole’s living expenses at her Malibu home, as well as her mother’s Pacific Palisades house for the next several months. However, following a judge’s ruling in October, he will not be responsible for covering $5 million in legal fees or the hiring of new personal security detail.