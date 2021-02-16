Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine Are Allegedly Dating, Relationship Already Looking Shaky

The mystery of who is Megan Thee Stallion’s new boo has been seemingly solved, but there is some drama as well.

Monday (Feb.15) was Megan Thee Stallion’s birthday, and she raised eyebrows when she announced that she had a boo. In a tweet that reeks of birthday litness and being blessed, the Houston rapper noted that her mystery man loves her but at the same time was mad at her at the moment, but everything was still love.

I’m healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me , my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me , I’m just happy and blessed lol — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 16, 2021

Megan’s fans, who also have side jobs as sleuths, concluded that “new boo” is none other than rapper Pardison Fontaine confirming their long-time suspicions. While not confirming the news outright, the two artists have been leaving breadcrumbs in the form of flirtatious messages to each other on social media, leaving fans to conclude that Thee Stallion’s new love interest is the “Backin’ It Up” crafter.

With the reveal came some drama, a clip that is currently making its rounds on social media features someone who sounds like Pardi sounding pretty upset. You can’t see him in the clip, but you can clearly hear him angrily instructing Thee Stallion’s friends to “tell Megan to come to the door.” He becomes even more threatening off-camera, adding, “Y’all got five seconds before I come through this sh*t.”

The video comes to an end with things clearly getting out of hand as Fontaine finally gets in the bathroom with one of Megan’s friends telling him that one of the women was using the restroom.

i hope megan is okay, because wtf was pardi on… pic.twitter.com/2Oz7uW6xRX — 𝙎𝙪𝙘𝙠𝙖 (@suckaworId) February 16, 2021

Following the clip’s release, many of her fans quickly became worried for Megan due to Pardison sounding so aggressive in the video. They have since let Fontaine know he better tread lightly and are currently dragging him on social media. You can peep those reactions by heading here.

