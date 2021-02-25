Jayda Cheaves Sold Custom Jeep Ex Lil Baby Copped For Her Birthday

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves seemed like a durable couple able to withstand the airing out of personal business and cheating scandals, but it apparently hit a breaking point. Although it would be safe to assume that Jayda sold her custom Jeep from the rapper due to those aforementioned concerns, she insists that personal safety is the true motivation.

Last September, happier times were abound for the exes after Baby gave Cheaves the head-turning Jeep as a show of his love and her style as one of the top influencers and young businesswomen across social media.

Jayda posted the vehicle on her Instagram via a now-deleted Story post that was essentially styled as an ad for the Jeep, including a video showing off the interior. The Shade Room captured the video and followed up with Jayda, who confirmed to the outlet that she sold the Jeep simply because she had an incident that landed too close to home.

Coupled with the fact that her custom ride would stand out no matter what, Jayda seemingly wanted nothing to do with the attention and the fact celebrities have been targeted in a similar fashion as some saw with the harrowing crash suffered by CyHi The Prynce in Atlanta.

With the ride officially sold, it closes the chapter of Jayda and Lil Baby, but that hasn’t stopped her massive grind as she’s all over her Instagram showing off new fits and looks. She’s also promoting an upcoming book from her adorable two-year-old son, Loyal, and throwing all of her promotional muscle and hustle into various other projects like the boss she is.

